If de price rite, yuh gon get pun de site

If yuh nah gat de bread, yuh dead.

Dem boys talk de story. Dem want a piece of land to set up ah factory. Dem boys hear that CUMINVEST gat land at a new industrial site. Dem boys apply.

Dem boys get mo push around dan ah door.

Suddenly suh, a letter cum. It seh dem boys awarded a spot. Dem boys happy because dem boys know dem gon be able to create wuk fuh nuff people.

But when dem boys tun up and see the spot, dem boys wan cry.

CUMINVEST give dem boys a lil lil job wha even donkey, dawg and cow refuse to s$%t on.

Dem boys look around and dem boys ain’t see not one building dat gone up yet on de estate.

Dem ask de CUMINVEST bossman…de Ver-Way man about all dem empty spots.

De Ver-Way man swear all dem land dun give out. Nuttin ain’t leff fuh dem boys.

Dem boys asks fuh see de development plan. Dem tell dem boys dat is confidential. But day ah run till moon catch um. Dem boys get hold of de plan.

It show who get wha, who pay wha, who nah pay and who still gat to pay.

Dem boys find out that nuff spot set aside fuh dem Chinese investors. Dem boys seh dah nah fair because dem know nuff people who want spots.

Dem boys hear dat if yuh ain’t gat de bread, yuh might as well be dead. But if the price is right, den yuh get pun the site.

Dem boys seh dem Chinee investor gat nuff bread and dem like share out dem bread.

Talk half and wait fuh see who gon get de bread!