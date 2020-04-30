Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

GTT makes SIM card application, replacement available online

Apr 30, 2020

GTT customers can now apply for new SIM cards or replacements via the company’s online platform and have it delivered to their home or office through Hero Cart or OneCart delivery.

GTT PR Manager, Jasmin Harris

This is according to the phone company in a release issued yesterday. It noted that this recent move comes as part of the company’s effort to meet customers’ needs while at the same time, observing the national physical distancing policy to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
According to GTT’s PR Manager, Jasmin Harris, the SIM card application/replacement process is easy but requires the Identification (ID) and proof of address details. She explained that while the SIM card is free, customers need to top up $1000 to activate the SIM and pay for the delivery cost with the respective mobile delivery agents.
Harris also noted that the online application process is encouraged to promote social distancing, however the option to secure a new SIM card is available in-store within the Bounty Supermarket. “The SIM card is made available at this location for a cost of $2000 – customers will get back $1000 in top-up. Usual proof of address and ID is required,” she stated.
Persons interested in applying for/replacing GTT SIMs can do so at www.gtt.co.gy/webform/application-mobile-service .

