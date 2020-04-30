Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

By Calvin Chapman

Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team.

The 21-year-old winger has now been converted to a flanker and he is confident in not only getting a debut call up to the senior side but also optimistic in the direction the sport will be heading in the years to come.

Griffith, who made his under-19 debut against home side French Guiana in 2017 where he played two games, explained that the new executive of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) gives him hope of brighter days to come.

“The union before wasn’t working as effectively as possible even though there may have been a lack of commitment and support from both parties. However, I’m sure the sport will take a turn for the better locally since the current President, Ryan Dey, an active player, will know much of the needs of the athletes and he will try his best to address those issues after being on the outside looking in for many years,” Griffith posited.

The Police Falcons rugby club player shared that, “As a player, I’m looking to build on the existing experience and knowledge that I have and from the players around me. Guyana was the most feared rugby outfit not so long ago and I’m very confident that we can get back there and I want to play a role in getting us there.”

“I’m fully aware that it requires a lot of hard work and talent to wear the national colours and I am putting in the hard work so when or if the opportunity arises, I will able to showcase my talent,” Griffith explained.

The marketing consultant noted that he has been working extensively on his fitness and reaction during this quarantine period, while dedicating some time studying the game and the different rules.

The former Queen’s College student expressed heartfelt thanks to Coach Laurence Adonis who got him involved with the sport through the school’s Physical Education (P.E.) programme. He highlighted that rugby actually helped him manage the pressure of the C.S.E.C. examinations better because he was under a lot of stress during that period but the exercise did wonders for him.