Georgetown Chamber re-elects National Hardware owner as President

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has re-elected National Hardware owner, Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, as its President for the year 2020-2021.

The election, held during the Chamber’s 130th Annual General Meeting, was done virtually to observe social distancing.

The Chamber elected a 21-member Council, in full, and held its first statutory meeting shortly after. That council elected its new Executive management committee, comprising Boyer; Senior Vice President, Timothy Tucker; Junior Vice President, Anije Lambert; Treasurer, Kester Hutson; Secretary, Shaleeza Shaw; and Immediate Past President, Deodat Indar.

The President has vowed sustained and strengthened advocacy on a series of pressing matters, including the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The GCCI remains steadfast in its lobbying and advocacy work, especially under the threat of COVID-19 which has seen the caretaker Government implement “Stay at Home” orders to preserve the lives of Guyanese citizens,” the Chamber said in a statement.

“While the GCCI believes that such an order should remain in effect, we call for metrics to be used and a plan to be put in place to allow non-essential businesses to understand when they will be allowed to reopen and whether they will reopen understandably with conditions that encapsulate hours of operations, sanitizing, screening measures and social distancing practices. This type of planning and decision making allows businesses to reduce the anxiety of their workers and manage the expectations of customers so that social distancing can be effective,” the statement said.