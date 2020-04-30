Claudette Singh reconsiders live stream of recount

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh SC is now reconsidering a live stream of the national recount, following a proposal by the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

Commissioners spoke to reporters following a statutory meeting yesterd

ay about this development.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters that a proposal was brought to the electoral body in correspondence from the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and what is “ostensibly” Channel 28.

The Chair had decided against a live stream of the count, last Friday, but allowed the matter to be reopened. Commissioner Sase Gunraj said, having her own concerns and “preferences” about the stream, that she committed to considering the technical aspects of it and determining which aspects she would be comfortable with implementing.

Alexander sought to note that the proposed streaming from the letter GECOM received from the PSC was specific in that it was suggested for the observers who may not be able to be physically present, and given that only one local and one international observer will be allowed to be at each of the 10 counting stations.

Alexander said that one Commissioner sought to reopen the question of public streaming but it appears that he is not inclined to support that.

The Government-nominated Commissioner said that it was suggested that a certain media outfit stream the recount live, but that some Commissioners would not be inclined to support that proposal since they held the view that the outfit showed bias in its reporting. Chair of the PSC, Gerry Gouveia, had told Kaieteur News in interviews that it is the online publication, Newsroom that should be allowed to stream the count live as it has the capability to do so.

Gunraj told reporters that the Commission is set to meet with election stakeholders, to share with them the work plan that GECOM has constructed, as well as the order.

No communication from CARICOM yet

While the public is aware of approval being granted to CARICOM by the National COVID-19 Task Force for the high level delegation to come to Guyana, Commissioners said yesterday that GECOM had received no direct communication notifying it of the development, and that they learnt of the development from the press.

Gunraj told reporters that the Chair said she expected to receive information from CARICOM yesterday. But there was no indication from GECOM up to press time, that CARICOM had responded.

Hence, GECOM is not yet in a position to set a date for the recount or gazette the order, as those matters depend on the arrival of the CARICOM team.

The Task Force gave approval for the team to arrive today, but CARICOM has given no indication that the team would arrive today,

Kaieteur News was also lately informed by GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, that the Organisation of American States (OAS) has already indicated that it will be sending a team to observe the recount.

Daily recount hours extended

GECOM had previously decided that the recount would go for 10 hours of each day, from 8:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs. With the blessing of the Task Force, that period has now been extended by one hour, from 8:00 hrs to 19:00 hrs.

This now gives GECOM additional time, and leeway to complete the recount in a shorter period. But no revised duration has been given. GECOM is still working with the Chair’s suggestion of 25 days, subject to review in the first week of the recount.

Secretariat in preparation mode

Commissioners indicated that GECOM has been on the ground at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre since yesterday doing preparatory work; including having briefings with the GECOM officials who are meant to staff the count.

Alexander said he thinks that the Secretariat is well on its way to being prepared. Though there appear to be doubts in some sections of society about GECOM’s preparedness, Alexander said the matter of unpreparedness was not considered at the level of the Commission.

There had been some amount of public discourse about whether GECOM would have the requisite supplies for the recount. This stemmed from a guideline in the recommendations made by the Public Health team that persons at the recount would have to change their masks every 30-60 minutes. This means that if the centre were at full capacity, a 25-day recount would require 33,000 masks. While this is a high number, it is not likely that the centre will be at full capacity. Additionally, Ward told Kaieteur News that GECOM is prepared to provide all the supplies needed to ensure the recount runs smoothly, even incorporating the recommendations of the Public Health team.

Commissioners are expected to be at the Convention Centre today to watch over the preparatory work of the Secretariat.