Farmers benefit from lands given by NICIL

Several farmers who received lands which were once part of the Wales Sugar Estate from the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) have been seeing the benefits of being issued the land last year.

According to a release from NICIL, some of the farmers who are into cash crop and cattle farming have been using their skills to help weather the economic setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmers are said to have praised the land distribution by NICIL as good move since in the time of such setbacks, farming has been helping them provide food for their families and communities.

Dhanpaul Samaroo who had worked with the now closed sugar estate confessed that he was disappointed when he lost his job. However, in hindsight, the farmer says he is better off than he was when the estate was functioning.

“The great thing is that I got into farming and maximized the opportunity that was presented to me. When the President said that land was being offered, I decided that with my love for agriculture and the fact that I have family to take care of, I was going to apply for some of the land.

Today, while many persons have lost their jobs and many more are uncertain as to what will happen, I am benefiting in a major way from this very land as I am feeding my family and my community,” Samaroo said.

The former employee said that while there are evident challenges with the current COVID-19 disease, he, like so many other persons, is seeking to adjust to it.

He noted that farming, and more so agriculture, is the only avenue that will help Guyana to get out of the current economic bind.

“The challenges and difficulties will be significant as we are beginning to see it but what we know is that agriculture is the best way to go,” Samaroo reiterated.

Another farmer, Mahadeo Deokarran, has been mobilizing villagers and others to aggressively pursue agriculture for several years.

He confessed that he has been seeking to access the lands since from 2012. He said that back then, the challenges were severe, but the farmers persevered and continued farming despite encountering several difficulties.

He said that while he does not consider himself a politician, owing to his strong Christian views and beliefs, he is glad that Government offered the land to farmers.

This, he stressed is an indication the land was distributed at the right time.

“Today, farming has helped many people feed not only themselves and families but communities,” he said.

Deokarran noted that farming initiatives will assist greatly in advancing and promoting food security. He believes that many will capitalize on the opportunities that are available through agriculture.

According to Deokarran, progress has already been made in strengthening food security.

He added that while several sectors will take much longer than others to get back “rolling,” food production and its benefits are already on stream.

Deokarran declared that with the current COVID 19 pandemic ruining a number of Caribbean countries’ revenues, Guyana can take pride that its opportunities are numerous and should be exploited for revenue generation.

“There are evident challenges but with the increased number of persons getting involved into agricultural activities our food security remains steadfast and solid. NICIL played a pivotal role when it sought to utilize some of the former sugar lands for agricultural purposes,” he said.