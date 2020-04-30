Four bodies recovered after boat collision – five arrested

The bodies of four of the men who went missing during a boat collision in the Berbice River on April 27, 2020 were recovered and identified yesterday afternoon. This is according to the Commander-in-Charge of Region 6, Calvin Brutus.

The bodies have been identified as Romario Denhart, 24 of 41 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Julian McKenzie, aged 50 of Sand Hills, Upper Berbice River, Freeman Denhart and Kidman Lindie. Police sources revealed that the bodies were found some 55 miles up the Berbice River not far from the location where the incident occurred (in the vicinity of Friendship Village). The bodies were brought to shore at the New Amsterdam Stelling in the presence of relatives who were too distraught to speak reporters who gathered there. A post mortem is expected to be done shortly.

Reports suggest that Romario Denhart, Freeman Denhart, Julian McKenzie and Kidman Lindie were proceeding north along the Berbice River while another boat captained by Marvin Kissoon, 39, a Fisherman of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice, with four occupants in his boat, was heading in the opposite direction. Kissoon, who is presently in police custody with the four other men that were on his boat, told police that it was while they were travelling along the river that they noticed the other boat heading towards them.According to his account, he steered the boat in an eastward direction to avoid a collision. However, the other boat also steered in the said direction causing the boats to collide and capsize forcing the occupants in the water. Kissoon stated that the incident took place just around 18:45 hrs on April 27 in the vicinity of Friendship Village up the Berbice River. He added that his men managed to re-enter the boat and fled the scene after realising that the captain and the occupants of the other vessel did not surface from the water.

Information provided to the police by Kissoon led investigators to Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice on Tuesday where three of the men, he was in the boat with, were arrested. The arrested men include a 20-year-old labourer of Maria Henrietta Village, Berbice River; a 51-year-old labourer of Adelphi Village, Corentyne, Berbice and a 23-year-old labourer of No.2 Village, East Canje. The men were found in possession of 32 taped parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to 36.97 kilograms. The fourth person turned himself in to police yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, sister of Lindie, Valerie Lindie told the media that she was informed by a cousin Tuesday night that the boat with her brother had “smashed into” another vessel up the Berbice River but that their bodies had not been located. She relayed that she last saw her brother two months ago.

The Commander-in-Charge of Region 10, Hugh Winter, told this publication that while the incident occurred in his district, authorities in Region Six have been collaborating with his Region in the search and investigation.