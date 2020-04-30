Charter flight from Guyana for stranded British nationals

A Government chartered flight to take home around 100 Britons stranded in Guyana has been announced with booking open from yesterday.

The flight will depart from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for London Gatwick on May 7. The flight will come via Buenos Aires, with around 200 British nationals already on board, returning from Argentina.

British travellers in Guyana should visit FCO Travel Advice page for further information on how to register. Priority is initially being given to vulnerable passengers – those over 70 and others who have medical requirements.

Once this flight is completed, the number of British travellers who have returned from South America on Government charter flights will be over 3,000.

Minister for the Caribbean, Baroness Sugg said, “This is our latest flight from South America and the Caribbean, with around 300 more British travellers being able to get back to the UK to be with their families. Our staff will continue to support those Britons who remain in Guyana and Argentina throughout this crisis.”

Greg Quinn, High Commissioner to Guyana, said, “Providing support to British travellers who are in Guyana and want to return home is our number one priority. I encourage all those with an interest to register now, as it is unlikely that there will be any further charter flights. I’d also like to thank the Guyanese authorities and Air Europa for helping to make this happen.”

The UK Government is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (30 March) – with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

The charter flights are for UK travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents. A number of seats will be reserved for those deemed vulnerable. (www.gov.uk/government)