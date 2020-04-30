Breaking News! Sarwan Responds to Chris Gayle

Guyanese cricket, Ramnaresh Sarwan issued a response today to scathing comments by former teammate Jamaican Chris Gayle, denying the claims made by Gayle and expressing regret on the demise of their friendship. His two-page press release begins.

Christopher Gayle’s outburst disseminated via a YouTube video a few days ago, is quite unfortunate. In that video, he has leveled false allegations and tarnished the good name and reputation of a series of persons. I was the focus of most of the onslaughts. I reply, not because I feel that Gayle’s rantings are worthy of it, but because I feel that the public’s record must be set straight and also, to protect the character and careers of so many people, whose image he sought to besmirch.

No doubt, Gayle’s utterances has done immeasurable damage to the “gentleman’s game” of cricket, in particular, West Indian cricket. As a former International Cricketer, who had the privilege of donning West Indian colours, I feel compelled to speak in defence of this great sport which has unified the Caribbean more than anything else over the past 50 years. It is my sincere hope that Gayle’s damnation has not caused irreparably damage to the unity and brotherhood which cricket has forged across the West Indies.”

