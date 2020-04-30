Breaking News! Guyana confirms ninth COVID-19 death

Latest update April 30th, 2020 11:59 AM
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, today confirmed the ninth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.
The deceased is Samuel Morris, 67 years old who passed away at approximately 20:20hrs yesterday. Mr. Morris was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications. He was a known diabetic.
The Ministry has since expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. At the interim the Public Health Ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.
Guyana has so far recorded 78 cases of COVID-19.
