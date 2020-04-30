18 units collected in Kwakwani Blood Drive

The Kwakwani Hospital in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) recently held a blood drive in the Region 10 community.

According to Dr. Pedro Lewis, Director of the NBTS, the drive received more blood than anticipated. “We had set a target of 15 units because short notice was given to the community, but we received 18 units.”

He added that he is very happy that the community supported the drive and the national call for blood, since the blood bank is in dire need. “At the beginning of the year, the blood bank was doing well but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank is tremendously in need of donations,” he said.

Moreover, Dr. Lewis stated that a blood drive would be held in Kwakwani quarterly. He also urged the residents of the Region to continue donating to allow the Kwakwani Hospital to have enough blood stored to be able to perform surgeries, implants, etc, without burdening Linden or the Georgetown Public Hospital due to a shortage of blood.

Dr. Lewis also noted that he is extremely proud that the Blood Bank’s two affiliates in the Region were able to conduct such an effective drive, since it is also their first time organizing such.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gregory Harris, Medical Director of the Kwakwani Hospital related to Kaieteur News that, “on behalf of the Kwakwani Hospital, we would like to say thank you to the blood donors and to the NBTS, we would be looking forward to your continued support. It was a tremendous pleasure to work along with the NBTS staff, Ms. Jordan and Ms. Miller; they have done an outstanding job”.

Dr. Harris further stated that on the team’s next visit, “we would be implementing a mobile unit to far-flung areas within the community and I would like to encourage other neighbouring communities to come on board and be able to save many lives as we can.”

The units of blood collected have been transported to Georgetown for screening and testing at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHFL).