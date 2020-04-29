Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC Chair threatens Adam Harris with libel suit over Chronicle column

Apr 29, 2020 News 0

Former Editor-in-Chief of Kaieteur News, Adam Harris has been threatened with a libel suit by businessman, Gerry Gouveia.

Former KN Editor-in-Chief, Adam Harris

The warning, issued by Gouveia’s lawyer, Christopher Ram, came after Harris said that Gouveia’s active participation in the electoral process “may be a case of self interest”. The statements made by Harris are from the most recent publication of his new opinion editorial column in the state newspaper, Guyana Chronicle.
Gouveia, as Chair of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), has been quite vocal about the electoral process, and has even been accused by the governing coalition of using the PSC’s domestic observer status to advocate on the behalf of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).
This stemmed from a suggestion by the PSC to recount only the region four votes. The observer had argued that the other regions – not so contentious – would be a waste of time to recount.

PSC Chair, Gerry Gouveia

In his article, Harris said that he had only recently learned of the motive behind Gouveia’s persistence to keep the ballot boxes for those regions closed. He said it was because Gouveia needs the PPP in office.Harris said that he wondered whether Gouveia’s “fanatical support for the PPP” implies that he is hoping that a large sum of money owed to the tax collector would not have to be paid, should that party take office.
Harris also mentioned a court matter investigated by retired Crime Chief Alvin Smith, which involves Gouveia.
Writing to Harris, Ram requested an unqualified public withdrawal of the allegations and an apology.
Harris told Kaieteur News yesterday that a mix-up in a report filed to GRA caused him to allege that the outstanding payment was that of VAT, when it was actually another line item. On that detail, Harris said that his allegation was incorrect in that regard. But he registered that the rest of the op-ed stands, and that he will not apologise for it.

More in this category

Sports

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care Workers

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care...

Apr 29, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation wishes to commend the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), health care and other frontline workers who are engaged to keep our country safe during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read More
Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Apr 29, 2020

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with hampers

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with...

Apr 29, 2020

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for assistance from BCB

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for...

Apr 29, 2020

Ramdhani siblings doing well Academically & in Badminton Explain how COVID-19 has affected them

Ramdhani siblings doing well Academically &...

Apr 28, 2020

Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tourney on the cards for later 2020 pending GBA approval

Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tourney on the cards...

Apr 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019