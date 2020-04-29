PSC Chair threatens Adam Harris with libel suit over Chronicle column

Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Former Editor-in-Chief of Kaieteur News, Adam Harris has been threatened with a libel suit by businessman, Gerry Gouveia.
The warning, issued by Gouveia’s lawyer, Christopher Ram, came after Harris said that Gouveia’s active participation in the electoral process “may be a case of self interest”. The statements made by Harris are from the most recent publication of his new opinion editorial column in the state newspaper, Guyana Chronicle.
Gouveia, as Chair of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), has been quite vocal about the electoral process, and has even been accused by the governing coalition of using the PSC’s domestic observer status to advocate on the behalf of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).
This stemmed from a suggestion by the PSC to recount only the region four votes. The observer had argued that the other regions – not so contentious – would be a waste of time to recount.
In his article, Harris said that he had only recently learned of the motive behind Gouveia’s persistence to keep the ballot boxes for those regions closed. He said it was because Gouveia needs the PPP in office.Harris said that he wondered whether Gouveia’s “fanatical support for the PPP” implies that he is hoping that a large sum of money owed to the tax collector would not have to be paid, should that party take office.
Harris also mentioned a court matter investigated by retired Crime Chief Alvin Smith, which involves Gouveia.
Writing to Harris, Ram requested an unqualified public withdrawal of the allegations and an apology.
Harris told Kaieteur News yesterday that a mix-up in a report filed to GRA caused him to allege that the outstanding payment was that of VAT, when it was actually another line item. On that detail, Harris said that his allegation was incorrect in that regard. But he registered that the rest of the op-ed stands, and that he will not apologise for it.
