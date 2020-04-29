NIS is second agency to implement alphabetised system — for upliftment of May pensions

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has implemented new measures for the distribution of pension in May, in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing at all its offices nationwide.

A release issued by the NIS yesterday stated that pensioners with last names beginning with A – D can uplift their pensions on Monday, May 4, and those with last names beginning with E – J will collect their pensions on Wednesday, May 6.

Additionally, those whose surnames begin with K – R will be allowed to receive their pension payments on Thursday, May 7, while on Friday, May 8, persons with last names beginning with S – Z can uplift theirs.

The agency stated that pensioners should only visit the head office at Brickdam between 07:00 hours and 15:00 hours if they are uplifting pension books.

During the pension week, the cashiers at the Brickdam office will be opened from 07:00 hours to 14:30 hours, and will be encashing vouchers.

Those seniors with pension books in their possession, and only seeking to encash vouchers, are advised to visit the Camp Street Office or the NIS Office closest to their location from 08:00hrs to 14:30hrs.

The NIS is the second agency to implement an alphabetised system to address the upliftment of benefits. The Guyana Post Office Corporation, on April 22, rolled out their list for the provision of Old Age pensions.

It was noted that this new method allows the agencies to fulfill their mandates while protecting the welfare of its employees and customers.

The management of the NIS is also reminding persons to make use of the handwashing stations and sanitising dispensers upon entering and leaving their compounds and adhere to seating arrangements which have been set at three feet apart.