Money stash in de Bible

Dem boys hear a story: Some time ago, a man and he wife invite a particular priest to dem home.

De priest do a lil service fuh dem. After the priest leff, de wife tell de husband: “Ah did put five thousand dollars pun de table.”

Dem search but dem nah find the money. Dem conclude dat is only the priest coulda tek de five thousand dollars. Dat a Holy Man would do dat bothered dem for a whole year.

One year later, the wife invited the priest back to the home. Unable to resist, the wife asked the priest: “Did you tek the five thousand dollars from the table last year?”

The priest replied, “No, my sister, I put it inside de Bible on top of the TV. If yuh check yuh gun see that I also leff a few extra thousands inside the Bible. It mean that fuh a whole year, nobody in dis house ain’t open the Bible.”

Dem boys seh dat story gat a moral for all ah we. Read yuh Holy Book before you shy false accusation.

Dem boys seh life is a like a balance sheet: Birth is yuh OPENING STOCK; wha come to yuh is CREDIT; what go from yuh is DEBIT; death is yuh CLOSING STOCK; friends are your ASSETS; yuh bad habits are your LIABILITIES and happiness is yuh PROFIT.

Dem boys seh mek sure that your closing stock higher than yuh opening stock and after yuh settle yuh liabilities yuh still happy.