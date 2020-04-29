Guyana moves up two places on World Press Freedom Index

Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
– but report highlights restriction of certain media outlets, harassment of journalists
Guyana has moved up two places on the World Press Freedom Index, according to the international advocacy body, Reporters Without Borders.
In the recently released 2020 press freedom barometer, Guyana now stands at number 49. One year ago, it was ranked at 51.
The report noted that although Guyana’s constitution guarantees free speech and the right to information, officials often use various pieces of legislation—including defamation laws, which provide for fines and up to two years in jail—to silence opposition journalists.
It was also highlighted that in Guyana, members of the media regulatory authority are appointed directly by the president, and that this was in essence not ideal for press freedom.
“This restricts the freedom of certain media outlets, which are denied licenses. Recent attempts to improve regulation of the broadcast industry involved no consultation with any broadcasters. Journalists are still subjected to harassment that takes the form of prosecutions, suspensions, and intimidation.”
Meanwhile, Norway tops the Index for the fourth year in a row in 2020, while Finland is again the runner-up. Denmark (up 2 at 3rd) is next as both Sweden (down 1 at 4th) and the Netherlands (down 1 at 5th) have fallen as a result of increases in cyber-harassment. The other end of the Index has seen little change. North Korea (down 1 at 180th) has taken the last position from Turkmenistan, while Eritrea (178th) continues to be Africa’s worst-ranked country.
Malaysia (101st) and the Maldives (79th) registered the biggest rises in the 2020 Index – 22nd and 19th, respectively – thanks to the beneficial effects of changes of government through the polls. The third biggest leap was by Sudan (159th), which rose 16 places after Omar al-Bashir’s removal.
The list of biggest declines in the 2020 Index is topped by Haiti, where journalists have often been targeted during violent nationwide protests for the past two years. After falling 21 places, it is now ranked 83rd. The other two biggest falls were in Africa – by Comoros (down 19 at 75th) and Benin (down 17 at 113th), both of which have seen a surge in press freedom violations.
Apr 29, 2020The Guyana Football Federation wishes to commend the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), health care and other frontline workers who are engaged to keep our country safe during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
I don’t know the facts behind the claim or accusation by cricket icon (and he is definitely one of the spectacular greats... more
On a very quiet morning a few years ago, a gentleman went berserk in the city and attacked workers in an automotive repair... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]