GECOM’s last chance to redeem itself from injustice

DEAR EDITOR,

Most of us already know that APNU has conduct gross corruption and electoral fraud as they simply area rebranding of the PNC apparatus. The PNC rigged elections for twenty-eight years prior to 1992 and for those who did not witnessed that era, now have the unceremonious privilege to see the destruction of our country from 2015 to present.

However, the purpose of GECOM, as prescribed in our constitution, is to protect our democracy from any political party that seeks to destroy it and deprive us from our democratic freedom. Sadly, since the passing of the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) to this present moment, GECOM has neglected its mandate and chose to support an undemocratic government in its quest to impose its will on us.

It should have been ninety days after the NCM was passed that elections should have been held and it is only GECOM that kept Granger and its cabal in power from that time to now. It was not until March 2 that the world saw clearly, the cruel intentions of GECOM as they openly attempted to rig the elections for APNU when that unconscionable Mingo went on to declare a fraudulent result in favor of APNU. GECOM then doubled down its efforts to protect its unjust position as they continuously attempted to put APNU back into power.

GECOM has caused irreversible damage to Guyana both socially and economically. The pain and anxiety due to losing our most important democratic right and the economic impact on families across the country are the results of cruel minds that deliberately inflicted pain on us all without regards for the rights of the people.

Now GECOM has one last chance to redeem itself and restore our constitution to its rightful place. As the recount is about to start, we are however, fearful of the attempts already being put in place to sabotage the process. We must hold firm that all stakeholders will do their part to ensure the recount is done fairly.

Claudette Singh must know that the history books have already start writing her name in it and it is not a good start for her. She will be remembered for her actions in the last two months that destroyed our country, but she can also be remembered for making her wrongs right. Claudette Singh must understand that she is legally responsible for protecting the people’s rights and not the interest of APNU.

Guyana has suffered too much already by the hands of a few. It is time we get to move on and rebuild our country with the rightfully elected President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Malcolm Watkins