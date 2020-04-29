Exxon workers arrive on special charter from the UK

Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

A British Airways 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the biggest Boeing aircraft, yesterday touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), bringing another batch of workers for the Liza Destiny oil operations offshore Guyana.

The British Airways Dreamliner 787-8 at CJIA yesterday.

According to Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, the flight was not a commercial one, but rather it was chartered.
He said that the oil operations on the Liza Destiny floating platform are continuing despite the restrictions of COVID-19. There were about 70 workers coming in yesterday on the Dreamliner flight from London. The flight would have taken about nine hours.
According to the Civil Aviation chief, it is the first plane in its class to touch down in Guyana.
The plane, which has a capacity of more than 200 persons, will return with workers who are being relieved.
Field said that a smaller charter will come tomorrow with another turnaround oil crew.
He said that there are strict restrictions and physical distancing for the staffers of the oil operations on the planes.

