COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care Workers

The Guyana Football Federation wishes to commend the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), health care and other frontline workers who are engaged to keep our country safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was said by President Wayne Forde as the GFF’s Secretariat continue to observe social distancing measures and football operations continues to be scaled down due to the ongoing pandemic.

Forde commended the efforts of the MoPH “to confront this disease by actively promoting awareness, providing care and support for those affected and for keeping the public well informed.”

“The Guyana Football Fraternity stands in solidarity with the health care workers who are on the frontline of this battle and would therefore urge the general public to behave in a manner that values and respect their enormous courage and sacrifice,” Forde added.