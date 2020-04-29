Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

The Guyana Boxing Association will soon be empowered to provide much needed food supplies to the boxing fraternity when it collaborates with Bris O Promotions to deliver a set of hampers.

This was disclosed by GBA President Steve Ninvalle yesterday. Ninvalle informed that Bris O Promotions’ Chief Executive Officer Seon Bristol contacted him on Monday with a proposal to assist in providing hampers.

“Mr. Bristol made the proposal and we are happy to work with him and his company to make the delivery of the hampers a reality. It is not the first time that the association has been benefited from his benevolence and we hope it is not the last time,” Ninvalle said.

He added that the modalities for distribution are being worked out and the hampers should be ready in one week’s time.

Contacted in New York yesterday Bristol explained that his commitment to the sport remains in good or bad times. “I can say without fear of being contradicted that boxers are from tough neighborhoods and it would be a colossal understatement to say that they need help. All kinds of help. With the advent of the Covid19 their need for help has doubled. My intention is to try assisting in the best way that I can,” Bristol explained.

A manager at Con Edison in New York, Bristol said he would be working closely with the GBA executive to make sure that at least 40 hampers are provided. “These are trying times for everyone and it’s important that even in such times that we continue to be our brother’s keeper. We expect those hampers will be delivered within a week.”

Over the years Bristol has provided continuous support to the GBA and individual boxers. Meanwhile, Ninvalle informed that the GBA will be reaching out to several companies and private individuals to assist in providing more hampers.