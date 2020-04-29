Bids opened for four government projects

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬15 bids at their Ministry of Finance office at Main and Urquhart streets, for four major governmental projects.

One notable project included the ¬¬¬procurement of consultancy services for the public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana.

Below are the companies and their respective bids.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Procurement of consultancy for the public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana

Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) – Department of Public Service

Provision of security services

Supply and delivery of cooked meals for MoTP

Dependants’ Pension Fund

Provision of security services

Ministry of Public Security- Guyana Prison Service

Procurement of Bread

Procurement of consumables for Phenom at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory