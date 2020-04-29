Bids opened for four government projects

Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬15 bids at their Ministry of Finance office at Main and Urquhart streets, for four major governmental projects.
One notable project included the ¬¬¬procurement of consultancy services for the public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana.
Below are the companies and their respective bids.
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Procurement of consultancy for the public awareness and education campaign on justice reform in Guyana
Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) – Department of Public Service
Provision of security services
Supply and delivery of cooked meals for MoTP
Dependants’ Pension Fund
Provision of security services
Ministry of Public Security- Guyana Prison Service
Procurement of Bread
Procurement of consumables for Phenom at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory
