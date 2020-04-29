BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with hampers

The Berbice Cricket Board in conjunction with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS has to date assisted over 350 families in Berbice with food hampers as part of its COVID 19 response project. Additionally a huge amount of face mask was also shared out, while BCB President Hilbert Foster Monday headed a four man delegation to distribute hampers of Bounty Farm chicken products to dozens of less fortunate families in the squatting areas of Williamsburg, Hampshire, Belvedere, Nigg and Toopoo.

The popular chicken business has committed to assisting for the next two months with 300lbs of chicken products each month and Foster stated that they would be shared out to families who need assistance the most especially single parent households and the elderly.

The BCB President who is also the Secretary/CEO of the RHTYSC, MS stated that the distribution of the food hampers and chicken products have been a humbling process as he and his co-workers have been brought face to face with the suffering that families are going through due to being unable to work.

He cited one worrying case where a father of four little children was thinking of suicide because he was ashamed that he was unable to provide meals for his family while paying other monthly bills.

Foster stated that the BCB and the RHTYSC strongly believes in making a positive difference in the lives of others and would continue the project as every day both organisations receives numerous requests for assistance. The objective is to share out share out a total of 600 food hampers at a cost of about three thousand dollars each.

The BCB would like to urge those who could donate food items and grocery bags to do so that it can reach out to those who need it the most. The BCB would prefer the food items instead of cash and would like to specially appeal to former and present Berbice cricketers, overseas based residents and corporate Guyana. The two entities would like to reassure all donors that all donations would be used for their intended purpose.

Updates on the ongoing project can be followed on the facebook account of the Berbice Cricket Board and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS. Those wishing to donate can contact Hilbert Foster on 337-4443, BCB Secretary Angela Haniff on 333-3905, Asst Secretary Ameer Rahaman on 641-0890 or PRO Simon Naidu on 649-6447.

The BCB is Guyana most active sports organisation and over the last two years has hosted over 60 cricket tournaments at different levels and completed dozens of developmental programmes. The pro-active board has also assisted clubs and young cricketers in the ancient county with over six million dollars worth of cricket balls, cricket gears, scorebooks, bicycles, educational materials, cricket uniforms and trophies among other items. Youth and females cricketers who go on to play for Guyana also receive a $10,000 stipend.

The BCB has also launched an upgrade of its operation and has undertaken a multi million restoration of its office and has obtained all of the main items for its day to day operation in an effort to cut operational costs. The RHTYSC, MS is Guyana leading youth and sports club and is the only club in our country’s history to receive a national award. Founded in 1990 by three Guyana and Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the St Francis Community Developers, the club undertakes a record 700 activities each year under a wide range of sub headings including education, anti drugs, anti crime, sports, charity and community development. The RHTYSC is also one of Guyana leading cricket clubs with close to one hundred championship honors in its 30 years history, while it has also produced over 60 national players at all levels ,won five GCB club of the year awards, have Guyana only female cricket team and is a household name in Berbice for its charity work.