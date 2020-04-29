Arson suspected in West Ruimveldt fire – Attempts were made twice before to burn house

A fire suspected to be an act of arson, completely gutted a two-storey four-bedroom wooden and concrete home in Shopping Lane, West Ruimveldt last evening. Kaieteur News understands that the blaze started just after 7pm.

Neighbours alerted the fire service after noticing thick smoke emanating from the home. When this publication arrived at the scene, fire fighters were attempting to douse the blaze before it could damage nearby homes.

The owners of the home are said to be residing overseas, however, the caretaker relayed to this paper that he was not at home when the fire erupted.

According to him, he received a call about a fire in his street and out of concern rushed to the scene. To his shock and surprise, he met the house he overlooked and cared for set alight.

When asked what could have possibly caused the fire, the caretaker said he suspected that someone deliberately set the fire.

“The place don’t have current or water, so I stay at my workplace right next door. Arsonist was long behind it to burn it down,” he claimed.

The man explained that several years ago, persons visited the home, claiming to be the rightful owners and stating that the home was sold, however he knew that this was not so.

“The rates and taxes are being paid by the owners who have the papers for the house overseas, so I know when they come, that the house was not sold. I caught them on two occasions, late in the night but they decide now that they got to do it when I come out early. So they succeed now.”

He said that the owners were planning to remove the old structure and build a new home on the land.

The losses are estimated to be in the millions.

Investigations are ongoing.