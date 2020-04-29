Albion Community Center expresses thanks for assistance from BCB

Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
The President, Executives and Members of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC) has expressed sincere thanks to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) for making food hampers available to the Club.
The hampers were given to five of the Club’s young cricketers whose respective families are in need.
A release from the Club stated, “We sincerely thank the BCB and the RHTY&SC for this kind gesture as this is another testimony of the wonderful work being done by both organisations.”
Meanwhile, the Club which has provided face masks to its membership as part of its efforts to assist in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 is also currently looking at other activities to provide continued assistance not only to its members but to needy persons in the community.
The distribution of sanitizing agents and food items are high on their agenda.
According to the release, the Club’s Executives will be having a virtual meeting shortly to finalize arrangements.
Apr 29, 2020The Guyana Football Federation wishes to commend the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), health care and other frontline workers who are engaged to keep our country safe during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
I don’t know the facts behind the claim or accusation by cricket icon (and he is definitely one of the spectacular greats... more
On a very quiet morning a few years ago, a gentleman went berserk in the city and attacked workers in an automotive repair... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]