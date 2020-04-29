Latest update April 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for assistance from BCB

Apr 29, 2020 Sports 0

The President, Executives and Members of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC) has expressed sincere thanks to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) for making food hampers available to the Club.
The hampers were given to five of the Club’s young cricketers whose respective families are in need.
A release from the Club stated, “We sincerely thank the BCB and the RHTY&SC for this kind gesture as this is another testimony of the wonderful work being done by both organisations.”
Meanwhile, the Club which has provided face masks to its membership as part of its efforts to assist in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 is also currently looking at other activities to provide continued assistance not only to its members but to needy persons in the community.
The distribution of sanitizing agents and food items are high on their agenda.
According to the release, the Club’s Executives will be having a virtual meeting shortly to finalize arrangements.

New 2019