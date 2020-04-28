US commits additional US$1.7M to Guyana, Region for COVID-19 fight

Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
The United States Government has committed an additional US$1.7 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.
“The United States, via USAID, is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Guyana, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment,” the US Embassy in Georgetown announced yesterday.
“The United States Government is committed to assisting the people of Guyana to combat the spread of COVID-19 to prevent illness and deaths associated with the dreaded pandemic and ultimately improve the quality of life and the economic outcomes of this wonderful country and its people,” remarked Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch.
Through this assistance USAID will support: infection prevention and control in health-care facilities; communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus, through country-specific media campaigns and surveillance and rapid response with case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19. USAID also helps countries train and support rapid-response teams to investigate cases and conduct contact tracing.
Previously in Guyana, the United States Government said it has contributed substantially to improving the healthcare services, systems and infrastructure with an emphasis on HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Cervical Cancer and Zika infections.
“Support through USAID and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) resulted in Guyana being the first country in the region to attain the First pillar in the goal to achieve epidemic control of HIV; by diagnosing at least 90% of those persons estimated to be living with HIV. Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19, #COVID19,” the Embassy said.
Guyana currently has 74 positive cases with eight deaths.
Apr 28, 2020By Sean Devers Guyana’s top Badminton players, 20-year-old Narayan Ramdhani and his sister, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani are both on Scholarships in Canada as Student athletes representing the...
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
I have unlimited respect for Eusi Kwayana. He is a Guyanese icon. Out of reverence one does not want to criticize an icon... more
A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were dominated by their wives”.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]