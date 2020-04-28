Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US commits additional US$1.7M to Guyana, Region for COVID-19 fight

Apr 28, 2020 News 0

The United States Government has committed an additional US$1.7 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean.

US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch

“The United States, via USAID, is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Guyana, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment,” the US Embassy in Georgetown announced yesterday.
“The United States Government is committed to assisting the people of Guyana to combat the spread of COVID-19 to prevent illness and deaths associated with the dreaded pandemic and ultimately improve the quality of life and the economic outcomes of this wonderful country and its people,” remarked Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch.
Through this assistance USAID will support: infection prevention and control in health-care facilities; communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus, through country-specific media campaigns and surveillance and rapid response with case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19. USAID also helps countries train and support rapid-response teams to investigate cases and conduct contact tracing.
Previously in Guyana, the United States Government said it has contributed substantially to improving the healthcare services, systems and infrastructure with an emphasis on HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Cervical Cancer and Zika infections.
“Support through USAID and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) resulted in Guyana being the first country in the region to attain the First pillar in the goal to achieve epidemic control of HIV; by diagnosing at least 90% of those persons estimated to be living with HIV. Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19, #COVID19,” the Embassy said.
Guyana currently has 74 positive cases with eight deaths.

More in this category

Sports

Ramdhani siblings doing well Academically & in Badminton Explain how COVID-19 has affected them

Ramdhani siblings doing well Academically & in Badminton Explain...

Apr 28, 2020

By Sean Devers Guyana’s top Badminton players, 20-year-old Narayan Ramdhani and his sister, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani are both on Scholarships in Canada as Student athletes representing the...
Read More
Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tourney on the cards for later 2020 pending GBA approval

Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tourney on the cards...

Apr 28, 2020

Hundreds benefit from BCB/RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams Covid-19 Food Hampers

Hundreds benefit from BCB/RHTYSC, MS Cricket...

Apr 27, 2020

Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted with COVID-19 hampers

Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted...

Apr 27, 2020

iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under way-exciting matches expected

iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under...

Apr 27, 2020

“The game is fun in both countries,” says Leonard Harprashad

“The game is fun in both countries,” says...

Apr 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A Patient Spirit

    A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were dominated by their wives”.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019