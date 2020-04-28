Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Suspect nabbed in Canal No.1 murder, confesses

The suspect behind the gruesome murder of a 52-year-old woman of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD) has confessed to the brutal murder.

Dead: 52-year-old Tameshwarie Sonilal

According to sources close to the investigation, the 22-year-old suspect known as “Gepper” or “Kevin” was nabbed by law enforcement officers at the De Kindren Public Road, West Coast Demerara hours after committing the crime.
Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon McBean confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is assisting with investigations.
Kaieteur News understands that the now dead woman, Tameshwarie Sonilal of Lot 2, Goed Hope, Canal Number One Polder was hacked to death in the bedroom of her home at around 9pm on Sunday.
According to reports, Sonilal was reportedly attacked by the young man who frequents the village. Sources say that the man attempted to rape the woman but investigators are unsure what led to the brutal attack.
On the night of the attack, neighbours recalled hearing the woman’s piercing screams and rushed to her aid. There, they met the suspect in the woman’s room, while she lay on her bed bleeding profusely from several stab wounds.
Residents attempted to subdue the suspect but the man was armed with a cutlass and fought before making his escape.
Investigators relayed that the woman was not wearing any underwear when she was found.
Her body is presently at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.
According to reports, nothing was stolen from the woman’s home. Persons living in the area described the suspect as a drug addict and a troublemaker.

 

