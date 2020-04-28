Region 10 sets up COVID-19 checkpoints

Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Region 10 Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC) in conjunction with the Region’s Department of Health has started screening persons entering the Upper Demerara-Berbice area for the novel Coronavirus.
The RHEC has established screening stations at the Bamia Police Outpost, 58 Mile Police Outpost and the Kwakwani Waterfront.
Healthcare workers have noted that incoming passengers have been very cooperative.Persons are screened for above normal temperature and if necessary are referred to the nearest health facility. The operation is conducted from 08:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs.
The Bamia screening station caters for persons travelling from Georgetown while the Kwakwani screening outpost caters for persons travelling from Linden, Ituni and other communities. The screening station at 58 Mile caters for persons travelling from Region Nine and other communities.
In addition to being screened, passengers are also given hand sanitisers and informed how to prevent the spread of the virus.
The health facilities in the Region – Linden Hospital Complex, the Kwakwani Hospital, the Upper Demerara Hospital – are also practising screening.
