Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tourney on the cards for later 2020 pending GBA approval

The second annual Patrick Ford Memorial boxing tournament could be staged in the latter part of 2020 once the Guyana Boxing Association gives the green light. This was announced yesterday by promoter Alford `Boxer’ McDonald who collaborates with the GBA to put on the competition.

McDonald assured that once hurdles are cleared his Promotional Company stands ready to push ahead with the hosting of the event.

“There are a few reasons why we would have had to postpone this event. It was first scheduled for February 15, but in consultation with the GBA we felt it wise to push back to July as we didn’t want to clash with other national events around that time. Now we have the advent of the Covid19 which has KO’ed any plan for bringing it off in July. We at McDonald Promotion understand the seriousness of Covid19 and will follow all protocols relating to curbing the spread of the virus,” McDonald said.

When the tournament birthed in February 2019, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago battled Guyana. This year it was planned that Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad, St. Lucia and Suriname compete against Guyana.

McDonald reiterated that whenever the competition is staged the Jackman sisters Alesha and Abiola will be part of the headline. “My intention was and is to have international competition for these two young ladies. I am personally impressed of the Jackman’s achievements so far. We have to keep exposing these two young women and we at McDonald Promotions will continue to do our part to assist in their development,” added McDonald.Meanwhile, GBA president Steve Ninvalle claimed that it is too early to nail down a date for the resumption of boxing in Guyana. However, the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) vice president hinted that the fistic sport may return in the last quarter.

“At this point in time we can say nothing definitive regarding when any tournament will be staged. Once the coast is clear we will ring the bell. I don’t see that bell being rung within the next three months,” Ninvalle declared.

The competition was organized by the Guyana Boxing Association to honour the contributions of featherweight boxer Patrick Ford, the first Guyanese to fight for a world title. It has been held in conjunction with McDonald Promotions ever since. Ford was the first Guyanese to fight for a world title when he challenged Salvador Sanchez on September 13, 1980. He lost via a point’s decision after 15 rounds.