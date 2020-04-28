No new case of COVID-19 in 2 days – Ministry says – as 15 recover

For the past two days (April 26 and 27), there has been no new case of COVID-19 recorded locally. At least this is according to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH). In fact up to press time, the number of confirmed cases and fatalities linked to the disease remain at 74 and eight, respectively.

Volda Lawrence, the Minister responsible for public health in Guyana, was keen to highlight yesterday that three more persons have recu perated from COVID-19, which now takes the number of recovered cases to 15. Additionally, 464 persons have been tested thus far for the disease, of which 390 have returned negative.

Minister Lawrence went on to state that five persons are now seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while noting that there are 24 individuals under institutional quarantine and 51 in isolation facilities.

“For the global report, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are over three million cases of COVID-19, with over 200,000 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases is 1,094,846 with 56,063 deaths,” the health official added.

“As you are aware, Georgetown is the epicenter of the Coronavirus Disease with 55% of all confirmed cases residing in Central Georgetown,” Minister Lawrence stressed.

The Ministry has also put in place testing mobile units, the Minister noted. “In light of this, my fellow Guyanese, you need to be brave and come forward and let us help you. As these units are put in place, I urge you to make use of this opportunity; utilize our services and help us to flatten the curve, contain this disease and get back to normalcy.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.

