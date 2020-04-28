Marudi dredge owner murder… Manhunt launched for “foreign nationals”

A man hunt has been launched for five foreign nationals in connection with the murder of a dredge owner who operated in the Marudi Backdam, Region Nine (Upper Takatu, Upper Essequibo) during an alleged robbery Friday last.

Sources close to the investigations revealed that the suspects may have travelled from Brazil to carry out the crime.

Kaieteur News understands the 58-year-old dredge owner, Brazilian National Fredson Da Cancercai of Madurai Mountain and Boa Vista, Brazil managed to kill one of the perpetrators before he was fatally shot.

According to reports, the gold miner was at his mining camp building around 6pm when the incident occurred. Police said that the building was made of wood and was attached to a shipping container. The makeshift building also housed a safe.

The six armed men, who were fully masked, reportedly accosted one of Da Cancercai’s workers who had ventured a few distance away and took him back to the camp.

Based on reports, the suspects did not anticipate the gold miner would be sitting in front of the building and immediately opened fire. Cancercai, who is a licensed firearm holder, according to sources, pulled out his weapon, a 9mm Glock 34 pistol, and returned fire sending the armed men and other workers scattering for cover.

After a hail of gunfire, there was silence and the workers emerged minutes after to check on their boss.

There, they found a bleeding Cancercai lying in front of his building while some feet away they discovered one of the bandits lying in a pool of blood.

Both men were taken to the Aishalton Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Sources disclosed that the bandit was struck twice – once to the head and the torso. Cancercai was shot four times to the left shoulder, chest, left wrist and to abdomen.

After scouring the crime scene, police discovered traces of blood which led to an old pit. There, they found a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun loaded with five cartridges and a plastic bag containing 12 live cartridges, a black face mask along with a Global Positioning System (GPS).

The victim’s weapon was found next to his body while a pistol was found on the person of the suspected bandit. According to police, the safe was found empty and it is unclear who removed the contents from it.