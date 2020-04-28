Man sanitize he neighbour chicken

Dis COVID-19 virus serious, it gat some Big Man crying. And is nah because dem get infected.

A wife come home from de market and see de husband crying.

She ask: “Honey wha u doing?”

He answered: “Ah reading a book.”

“Den why yuh crying?” she asked he.

De husband tun to her and seh: “De end of the book sad.”

“Wha is the name of dat book?” de wife asked.

He replied: “My Bank Book.”

Dem boys meet another man. He nah been crying. He been quarrelling. Dem boys ask he why he so ‘hangry’.

He turned to dem boys and ask: “Is it wrong to sanitize me neighbour’s chicken with hot water and quarantine it in me fridge?”

But de best was the man wah went home and tell he wife he want to do a video for all he friends and family.

He tell she dat he tested positive for COVID-19 and wanted to warn people how it easy fuh catch de virus.

While he recordin’ de video and telling people to be careful and be tested he produce wah he seh was de certificate which show dat he test positive for COVID-19. He hold up de paper.

While he talking, he wife tek de paper from he and read it. She den turned to he and dig a slap in he and seh: “Dis paper seh dat you test positive fuh cocaine on the 19th, not COVID-19.”

Talk half and remember: “Lets’ stay apart today so dat we can stay together tomorrow.”