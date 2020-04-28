Labourer remanded for murdering ex-common law wife.

A 24-year-old labourer of Number 30 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was remanded to prison yesterday for the brutal murder of his ex-common law wife.

Jamal Angus called “Country” appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court where the charge of murder committed on Vanessa Benjamin was read to him virtually. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until June 10, 2020.

Benjamin, who was 21 at the time of her death, was brutally stabbed by Angus. She was reportedly dealt 15 stabs about her body before she drew her last breath, leaving behind two children – a three-year-old and a one-year-old that she shared with her attacker.

The now dead woman’s mother, Debra Anibal, 52, was also stabbed by Angus after she tried to intervene to save her daughter. Angus, who also stabbed himself, remains hospitalised.Initial reports stated that Benjamin had struck up a relationship with the suspect some four years ago and they both lived at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice.

However, the mother of two decided to sever the relationship with Angus and she had only recently returned to her mother’s home in Ithaca Village, West Coast Berbice with their two children.

Angus had showed up at the Ithaca residence and tried to engage Benjamin but after she refused to entertain him, he reportedly became enraged and whipped out a knife, which he used to stab her. According to reports, he then turned his attention to Benjamin’s mother and stabbed her too before stabbing himself.

A post mortem examination conducted on Benjamin’s remains revealed that she died as a result of perforations to the heart and lungs due to stab wounds inflicted by her attacker.