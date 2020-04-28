GTT observes Int’l Girls in ICT Day

Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
A number of young girls were on Friday given the opportunity to interact with several of GTT’s women in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) via an online platform, as the company observed International Girls in ICT Day.
According to a statement issued by the telephone company, the one-hour webinar was aimed at inspiring the next generation of girls to consider careers in ICT while offering clarity on misconceptions about the sector.
The virtual interactive session also allowed the presenters the opportunity to explain their roles at GTT and share from their experiences in the ICT sector.
“This is the first time we hosted an activity of this nature and attendance and interaction was encouraging. We invited staff to have their children – particularly girls – join and be a part of the event so they can benefit from the information and ask questions,” said Coordinator of the event, Diana Gittens.
Among those presenting were Quality Lead Auditor at GTT, Tiffany Andrade; Junior Business Analyst, Tisel Patterson; Senior Service Center Clerk, Michelle Evans and CEO of BitX, Malini Gourida.
The internal activity includes an essay writing competition on the topic “Girls in ICT: The Future Me”.
International Girls in ICT Day 2020 was observed under the theme: “Girls in ICT: Inspiring the Next Generation.”
Apr 28, 2020By Sean Devers Guyana’s top Badminton players, 20-year-old Narayan Ramdhani and his sister, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani are both on Scholarships in Canada as Student athletes representing the...
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
I have unlimited respect for Eusi Kwayana. He is a Guyanese icon. Out of reverence one does not want to criticize an icon... more
A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were dominated by their wives”.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]