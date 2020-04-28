Eusi Kwayana knows a little of me, nothing of Claudette Singh

I have unlimited respect for Eusi Kwayana. He is a Guyanese icon. Out of reverence one does not want to criticize an icon on little mistakes and out of that very reverence, you just let things go by.

There is another side to that perspective. Academics, writers, biographers, also have a duty to future generations. These little notes here in this column should be part of my contribution to posterity, to scholars, researchers and ordinary Guyanese who after 50 years, studying the past heroes of Guyana would want to know who Eusi Kwayana was and what were his strengths and weaknesses.

I thought long on commenting on his reply to me in Kaieteur News of last Sunday with the title, “I run the risk of widespread disapproval.” Readers need to know his letter was in response to my column on him two Sundays ago under the caption: “Eusi Kwayana: Edward Said on Sartre.” In that piece I queried why he would want a tribunal into one day of post election violence rather than six weeks of an unfolding tide of election rigging the type of which he has never seen in his life time.

His perspective has disappointed me. I am inflexible in my belief that many of us who love him will not want to point out the flaws in his perspective on the 2020 election impasse simply out of reverence. For me, the flaws in his outline are so worrying that I cast aside my hesitation and am fully convinced that I should highlight his contradictions

I will concentrate only on one aspect of his thinking which is not germane to the election horror house Guyanese are living in at the moment but more concerned with his way of looking at people and events. The rest of this analysis will focus on a juxtaposition of the action that he attributes to me and his acknowledgement that he does not know about Claudette Singh’s role in the election conspiracy.

I begin with his quotes on me then I will go to his quotes on Claudette Singh. He writes; “I thank the columnist for noticing the sins of omission and commission by people like me….” He goes on and here I will alert readers to the word “false” and the following four words, “bears out this concern” that he uses in describing a particular mode in my polemics.

He wrote; “Mr. Kissoon sometimes gives the false impression that I am the only person of my age group available for his examination…I note in passing that Mr. Kissoon seldom mentions me without reminding readers of my age. For some reason age is an important factor in his analysis and the conclusions that he draws… his present article bears out this concern.”

So there are three things said about me that Kwayana uses his knowledge of Guyana and Guyanese to arrive at. Now let us read what he has to say about election rigging and his position on Claudette Singh. On what is taking place for the past two months with barefaced rigging of the 2020 election, Kwayana wrote; “I for one, consider it unhelpful to prattle about facts I do not have…the impressions I am getting are not founded on facts that may pass my own test.”

Here is the part on Claudette Singh that contradicts the above quote by Kwayana. On the goodly lady, after two months have passed and her role has been exposed to the world (but perhaps not Eusi), he wrote; “I cannot pretend to be unaffected by the statement of (Singh) that she intended to deliver to the public a valid election. I have often wondered to what extent those who appealed to her public spiritedness…have taken the necessary steps to support her started aspirations.”

Well, well! I am lost for words. Is this the Eusi Kwayana that so many of us love and admire? But let us examine Kwayana’s knowledge of two persons who are publicly known in Guyana – me and Claudette Singh. In relation to me, he knows that, (1) I gave the false impression that I singled out him as the only person of his age available for my examination, (2) I am concerned with people’s age in my analyses and (3) he discerned that concern in one of my articles recently.

What false impression has Singh given this nation that Kwayana does not know about? What concerns Singh has in relation to two months of election rigging? What stated aspiration Singh has and why after two months of election rigging should any decent citizen show appreciation for those false aspirations? Stay good Eusi. You still have my love. Always!

