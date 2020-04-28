City Council collaborating with PAHO to help curb spread of COVID-19

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday met with representatives of the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) yesterday to discuss enforcement techniques and additional measures that can be implemented to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the city. The discussion was especially focused on the municipal markets.

According to City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, a communication team, consisting of members from PAHO and the M&CC, was formed.

It is expected that the team will communicate frequently to assess the effectiveness of measures implemented to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Georgetown.

At present, the municipal markets have limited the number of shoppers to 15. The shoppers are also restricted to using two gates – one for entry and another for exit at each market.

The Council had implemented the restrictive measure as a method of ensuring social distancing is practised to help combat the spread of the infectious disease.

At the interim, the M&CC has been appealing to the public to practice health precautions, as it remains steadfast in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“Let us join in the effort to flatten the curve by practising good hygiene, social distancing and the use of a facemask if we must leave our homes. Otherwise, let us remain within the confines of our homes, it can save our lives,” the Council said in a statement.

For this purpose, the Council said hand-washing sinks were placed at the entrances of Municipal Markets and its contiguous areas, to be used by all members of the public, free of charge.

Notwithstanding this, the Council also used the opportunity to debunk some reports that have appeared in sections of the media.

The Council stressed that it is neither involved in nor has it granted permission to anyone for the collection of monies to enter its markets or for the use of hand washing sinks.

The Council said therefore that the unauthorized collection of monies by unknown individuals is a crime punishable by law and “the Council wishes to encourage the culpable persons to desist from this dishonest act”.

In addition, actions to solicit funds in the name of the organization, from citizens in this regard should be reported immediately to the City Constabulary Headquarters, City Hall Compound, Regent Street, Georgetown or to the Guyana Police Force. Also, the Town Clerk (ag), Sherry Jerrick, has instructed the Chief Constable (ag) Peter Livingstone to carry out a full investigation into this matter.