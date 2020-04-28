Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

CDC receives donation of locally produced sanitizer

As Guyana and the rest of the world continue to grapple with the Coronavirus disease (COVID 19) and its emergency measures, yesterday the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received a large quantity of locally produced sanitizer from the Power Producers and Distributors Incorporated (PPDI).Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, who received the donation at the Kingston Power Plant, Georgetown from acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Hall, said it is a welcomed and timely contribution to the Commission.

He noted that the sanitizer would be used at the CDC’s headquarters, its storage facilities and will also be shared to the Convalescent and elderly homes across Georgetown.
The Guyana Minibus Union also received a similar donation. Mr. Narine Beepat, who accepted on behalf of the Minibus Union, said the sanitizer would be used to aid in the safety of the travelling public on routes in Georgetown, East Coast, East Bank and West Bank Demerara, Berbice and Bartica.
Mr. Hall, in brief comments, said the donation is not only part of the PPDI’s corporate social responsibility but its desire to assist in any way it can during this period.

 

 

