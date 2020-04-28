CARICOM team gets approval to come Thursday – PM

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) high level team has gotten approval to travel to Guyana on Thursday.

This approval was granted by the National COVID-19 Task Force following its weekly statutory meeting yesterday.

CARICOM Secretary General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque had written to the Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, requesting approval for a chartered flight from Guyana to transport the high level team.

LaRocque also requested that similar arrangements be made for the team, upon the completed execution of its mandate here.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) awaits the team to act as scrutineers for the recount.

The Secretary General noted that arrangements would be made for the members of the team to be tested in their respective country, using the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test.

LaRocque has also requested for the test to be administered to the team before they depart Guyana.

GECOM once assured that the team will arrive on Thursday, will be in a position to gazette the order for the recount.