CARICOM team gets approval to come Thursday – PM

Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) high level team has gotten approval to travel to Guyana on Thursday.
This approval was granted by the National COVID-19 Task Force following its weekly statutory meeting yesterday.
CARICOM Secretary General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque had written to the Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, requesting approval for a chartered flight from Guyana to transport the high level team.
LaRocque also requested that similar arrangements be made for the team, upon the completed execution of its mandate here.
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) awaits the team to act as scrutineers for the recount.
The Secretary General noted that arrangements would be made for the members of the team to be tested in their respective country, using the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test.
LaRocque has also requested for the test to be administered to the team before they depart Guyana.
GECOM once assured that the team will arrive on Thursday, will be in a position to gazette the order for the recount.
Apr 28, 2020By Sean Devers Guyana’s top Badminton players, 20-year-old Narayan Ramdhani and his sister, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani are both on Scholarships in Canada as Student athletes representing the...
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
I have unlimited respect for Eusi Kwayana. He is a Guyanese icon. Out of reverence one does not want to criticize an icon... more
A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were dominated by their wives”.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]