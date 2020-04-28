Caribbean Airlines launches cargo charter service

Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Caribbean Airlines has introduced a cargo charter service to support supply chains within the Caribbean region. This is according to a statement issued by the airline. It was revealed that the airline launched this new option to meet the growing demand for cargo uplift to a number of Caribbean islands, which are now experiencing significantly reduced cargo capacity with the closure of borders to passenger aircraft, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caribbean Airlines Cargo will utilize the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737-800 and ATR-72 aircraft, offering up to 18,000 pounds for the movement of essential goods to and from destinations, including but not limited to, Antigua, Barbados, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Nassau, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.
Charter flights will be subject to the regulatory approvals of each jurisdiction and airport, the airline’s statement added.
Meanwhile, the airline noted that it will continue to operate its scheduled 767 freighter flights, offering up to 120,000 pounds of cargo capacity to and from its hub in Miami. Marklan Moseley, General Manager Cargo, Caribbean Airlines stated “In these unprecedented times, our cargo operations are crucial to securing the urgent supply of essential goods within the Caribbean. We will continue to adapt our business in order to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.”
Apr 28, 2020By Sean Devers Guyana’s top Badminton players, 20-year-old Narayan Ramdhani and his sister, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani are both on Scholarships in Canada as Student athletes representing the...
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
Apr 27, 2020
I have unlimited respect for Eusi Kwayana. He is a Guyanese icon. Out of reverence one does not want to criticize an icon... more
A reporter went to heaven and saw two lines. Over one line was a sign that read “For men who were dominated by their wives”.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]