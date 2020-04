Caribbean Airlines launches cargo charter service

Caribbean Airlines has introduced a cargo charter service to support supply chains within the Caribbean region. This is according to a statement issued by the airline. It was revealed that the airline launched this new option to meet the growing demand for cargo uplift to a number of Caribbean islands, which are now experiencing significantly reduced cargo capacity with the closure of borders to passenger aircraft, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo will utilize the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737-800 and ATR-72 aircraft, offering up to 18,000 pounds for the movement of essential goods to and from destinations, including but not limited to, Antigua, Barbados, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Nassau, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Charter flights will be subject to the regulatory approvals of each jurisdiction and airport, the airline’s statement added.

Meanwhile, the airline noted that it will continue to operate its scheduled 767 freighter flights, offering up to 120,000 pounds of cargo capacity to and from its hub in Miami. Marklan Moseley, General Manager Cargo, Caribbean Airlines stated “In these unprecedented times, our cargo operations are crucial to securing the urgent supply of essential goods within the Caribbean. We will continue to adapt our business in order to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.”