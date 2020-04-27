Two dozen tested for COVID-19 at Eureka Lab

Privately-owned Eureka Medical Laboratory has received its first batch of COVID-19 results.

The lab was the first private entity to begin offering testing for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tuesday last at its Thomas Street, Georgetown location.

According to Andrew Boyle, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the lab, the first shipment of samples were sent abroad via courier on Wednesday for testing using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.

These results have since returned and will be handed over to the patients via delivery by email or pickup over the course of the week.

A report of all test results will also be submitted to the Ministry of Public Health.

Additionally, the CEO explained that the results take approximately four to five days to be given to the patient after the samples are taken.

He added that the response from the public has been overwhelming with the first batch of testing seeing 25 samples being collected in a single day. The test which is done by telephone appointments cost $25,000 and can be booked toll free on telephone numbers 624-8378 or 640-8378.