“The game is fun in both countries,” says Leonard Harprashad

Leonard Harprashad, a veteran softball player and administrator, is always buzzing with excitement whenever he is playing the game.

His comparison for both continents, South and North America, brings the same joy in Harprashad.

The 54-year-old Harprashad is making a big impression in Florida since his migration several years ago but also declared that when he used to play softball cricket in Guyana, he savoured every moment not only because of the love but also the great level of competitiveness.

Apart from his on-field performances, particularly in Guyana, Harprashad was very committed to administering the game too and attributed his commitment and dedication to see the steady growth of softball cricket on the West Coast of Demerara and to a great extent Guyana.

“I really enjoyed my softball career in Guyana and now also in North America; I definitely played the game with passion, purpose and heart and that what makes the difference; when I was there the game was about fun and that is why I decided to help with the organization of things so all interested persons can be involved as well,” Harprashad, a dashing right-handed all-rounder, related.

He outlined one of the major and biggest softball events in Guyana was the nationwide Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company ten-ten competition which was introduced in 2009 under the auspices of the Guyana Softball League (GSL).

“This was the hugest softball tournament I can really recall in Guyana and I was honoured to play a part to make it a reality; it showed the massive love our Guyanese had for softball because over 1,200 teams participated,” Harprashad revealed.

In his capacity as Secretary of GSL, Harprashad stated that the League was very vibrant and running off a tournament of that magnitude in conjunction with the telephone giant is still unforgettable.

He further continued his services beyond the boundary having organized a number of various softball tournaments throughout Guyana. Harprashad disclosed that it was a massive responsibility to get the games cracking especially when teams playing simultaneously. In addition to the ten-ten, Harprashad stated that Mike’s Pharmacy country-wide competition was also memorable in 2005, while he organized other generous companies’ tournaments with the same degree of commitment. Some of those sponsors were: Banks DIH, Trophy Stall, DCMCO and Regal Stationery and Computer Services among others.

Residing in a new environment hasn’t stopped Leonard from playing the sunshine game as he scored consistently for Venom Cricket Club in Florida.