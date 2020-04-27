Sophia teen in need of kidney transplant slowly recovering

Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
“So far no one else has come forward to offer to donate a kidney to her but she is doing alright. All thanks to the Sherriff Security Firm that has offered to pay for all her dialysis sessions.”
This is according to Keisha Curry, sister of Jamaicy Broomes who was pleading with the public to assisting her financially.
Jamaicy Broomes, 17, who resides at ‘B’ Field Sophia, was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in February 2019.
The diagnosis drastically changed the teen’s life, especially at a time when she was preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) examinations.
Due to her illness, both of the teen’s kidneys are unable to function.
Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally.
Before her diagnosis, Broomes was a student of the St. John’s College and full of life like any teenager.
As a result of her diagnosis, she has to undergo sessions of dialysis at the Doobays Medical and Research Center located at Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Since making her story public, Sherriff Security has taken it upon itself to pay for the dialysis sessions until her kidney transplant surgery is completed.
The dialysis has been working.
“Since she start receiving her treatments, she has not been admitted back in the hospital and I can safely say that the she is doing ok but the kidney transplant talk is still on the table.”
Sinapism is the act of using mustard plastering. This is exactly what Claudette Singh has done. She has plastered the face...
Europe, which wasthe epicentre of the pandemic before it was surpassed by the United States, has begun to show signs of...
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning...
