Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sophia teen in need of kidney transplant slowly recovering

Apr 27, 2020 News 0

“So far no one else has come forward to offer to donate a kidney to her but she is doing alright. All thanks to the Sherriff Security Firm that has offered to pay for all her dialysis sessions.”

Teen: Jamaicy Broomes

This is according to Keisha Curry, sister of Jamaicy Broomes who was pleading with the public to assisting her financially.
Jamaicy Broomes, 17, who resides at ‘B’ Field Sophia, was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in February 2019.
The diagnosis drastically changed the teen’s life, especially at a time when she was preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) examinations.
Due to her illness, both of the teen’s kidneys are unable to function.
Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally.
Before her diagnosis, Broomes was a student of the St. John’s College and full of life like any teenager.
As a result of her diagnosis, she has to undergo sessions of dialysis at the Doobays Medical and Research Center located at Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Since making her story public, Sherriff Security has taken it upon itself to pay for the dialysis sessions until her kidney transplant surgery is completed.
The dialysis has been working.
“Since she start receiving her treatments, she has not been admitted back in the hospital and I can safely say that the she is doing ok but the kidney transplant talk is still on the table.”

More in this category

Sports

Hundreds benefit from BCB/RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams Covid-19 Food Hampers

Hundreds benefit from BCB/RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams Covid-19 Food...

Apr 27, 2020

The Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster joined hands with the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to assist hundreds of families with...
Read More
Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted with COVID-19 hampers

Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted...

Apr 27, 2020

iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under way-exciting matches expected

iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under...

Apr 27, 2020

“The game is fun in both countries,” says Leonard Harprashad

“The game is fun in both countries,” says...

Apr 27, 2020

Race of Champions round 2 postponed

Race of Champions round 2 postponed

Apr 27, 2020

What cricket means to West Indies (Part X1) Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed 28th WI captain

What cricket means to West Indies (Part X1)...

Apr 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019