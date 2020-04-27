Soldier dies after motorcycle crashes into Herstelling median

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal met his demise Saturday around 14:30hrs after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete median barrier on the roadway.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Troy Phillips, who resided at Lot 189 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident is said to have occurred in the vicinity of Herstelling Village, EBD.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident, the soldier was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway on motorcycle CH 2111, at a fast rate.

He reportedly lost control and slammed into median barrier.

As a result of the impact, Phillips was flung off the motorbike and onto the road surface.

He suffered major injuries.

He was subsequently picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center. He died while receiving medical attention.