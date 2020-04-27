Race of Champions round 2 postponed

By Calvin Chapman

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions (NROC) that was scheduled for July this year has been officially called off according to a correspondence from the club to this publication.

Head of the club, Rameez Mohamed, speaking to Kaieteur Sport yesterday, noted that, “When Guyana had its first case of the coronavirus, right away I dreaded the virus spreading locally and causing us to go into a lockdown that would have not only affected the motor racing fraternity but almost everyone, which is the current situation.”

Up to press time, the total amount of coronavirus cases recorded in the 592 were 73 and Mohamed explained that it would be remiss of the GMR&SC and its executive body to still forge ahead with plans for the July race meet which is three months away with the current situation.

However, he noted that he is anticipating that Guyana and the region will be able to put a stranglehold on Covid-19 and eradicate it by November for the International Race meet at South Dakota, Timehri, which would turn out to be one of the biggest November meets in recent years due to the current drought in competition caused by the pandemic.

“November is seven months away, I’m hoping not only for the sake of motor racing but for everyone we overcome this virus by then. Lives are being lost and if we don’t get covid-19 under control more will follow and also the economy will take a major hit, so I am urging everyone to follow the guidelines of health authorities”, Mohamed shared.During round one of the NROC in February, Mohamed, who also competes, stole the show after finishing on the podium eight times, inclusive of six wins and two second place finishes.Mohamed, who debuted in Group four that day, drove away with two wins in the battle of the ‘big engines’ en route to sweeping all three races in the torque packed Starlet Cup.

Motilall Deodass, 2019 Starlet Cup champion, led the first race of the class for almost five laps but the Motor Trend Service Center driver’s race was derailed after his championship winning car caught fire during his blistering run. Fortunately, Deodass, escaped without any injuries.

Chet Singh was dominant as he swept group two while in the street bikes class, Shem Chattersingh upstaged reigning champion Dowayne Caesar, wheeling away with two wins while Caesar picked up one.

In the Superstock, Kevin Persaud was on top with two wins, while Raveiro Tucker, who made a return to South Dakota after a short racing hiatus, won the other race.