Pregnant Venezuela teen dies in Puruni backdam – report

A pregnant Venezuelan teen died under mysterious circumstances in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni backdam, Region Seven.

According to police officials, the body of the woman has since been brought out to Bartica, a town in Region Seven.

It is believed that the woman took a lethal dose of Guinness and tablets on Saturday. It was not clear why and if it was deliberate.

What is clear she came out from a place called Kumu-Kumu and later collapsed.

There were unconfirmed reports that the death could be blamed on an attempted abortion all gone wrong. Her body was brought out from the backdam in a pickup.

The police are said to be investigating.