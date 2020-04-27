Pregnant Venezuela teen dies in Puruni backdam – report

Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

A pregnant Venezuelan teen died under mysterious circumstances in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni backdam, Region Seven.
According to police officials, the body of the woman has since been brought out to Bartica, a town in Region Seven.
It is believed that the woman took a lethal dose of Guinness and tablets on Saturday. It was not clear why and if it was deliberate.
What is clear she came out from a place called Kumu-Kumu and later collapsed.
There were unconfirmed reports that the death could be blamed on an attempted abortion all gone wrong. Her body was brought out from the backdam in a pickup.
The police are said to be investigating.

