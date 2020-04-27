Police enforces non-essential business shutdowns in city

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guyana have been increasing by the day.

This comes even as persons continue to show scant disregard to the curfew and other measures that were put in place in order to safeguard against the virus.

Based on advice from the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), police closed a number of non-essential stores on Friday morning. They are to remain closed until further instructions.

This comes even as the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is contemplating possible penalties for vendors who continue to disregard precautionary measures set out by the Council and the Ministry of Public Health in light of COVID-19.

City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, had explained that there are several vendors, primarily in the Stabroek and Bourda Market areas, who have been ignoring precautionary measures and continue to vend without the use of face masks and other necessary safety equipment, as well as ignore sanitary requirements.

The Mayor added that given the severity of this issue, the Council has begun working towards introducing possible penalties.

While the Mayor is contemplating possible penalties for the non-abiding vendors, police officers will now be patrolling around town to ensure that non-essential businesses and stalls are closed and that the right measures are being followed.

An operation by the police on Friday morning closed all stores that were not selling anything that could help combat against the virus.

According to an official, the instructions were to close all non-essential stores and stalls around Georgetown, until further notice.

On Friday morning around 09:00hrs, about 20 ranks split into groups and diverted into the different areas around Georgetown.

Kaieteur News was informed that while a number of the non-essential store owners closed their shutters, others refused since they claim it would affect their business and it’s the only source of income for their employees.

According to a police officer after the non-essential stores were closed, ranks revisited to ensure compliance.