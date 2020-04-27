One reee-jan at a time

At one time, dem boys use to know when is 7am. On de stroke of 7am, GBC use to kick off de radio with a very beautiful and touching song. The world has come to love it.

It begin like this:

One day at a time, Sweet Jesus

That’s all am asking of you,

Just give me the strength

to do everyday

What I have to do.

Remember it?

Well, dem boys have a GECOM version of that song…

here it goes:

One reee-jan at a time, sweet Claw-dett

That’s all we’re asking of you…

Just give we de strength to seeee everyday

What we have to seeee

Fifty days have gone, sweet Claw-dett,

And we don’t need another fifty more

So help us today, live stream de recount

One day at a time.

You’ re only human,

You’re just a woman

Help us believe

In what we could be

And all that we are

Show us de right way

We have to folloooooow,

For Guyana’s sake

Tell GECOM to take

One reee-jan at a time,

One reee-jan at a time, sweet Claw-dett

That’s all we are asking from you,

Just give dem de wisdom

To do today What has to be done.

Mingo is gone, sweet Claw-dett

And Lolofield may be next

Help Guyana today,

Tell GECOM to count

One reee-jan at a time,

Do you remember,

When you walked among judges,

Well Claw-dett, you know,

If you’re looking outside,

It’s worse now than then

Cheating and stealing,

Rigging and thieving

So for our sake,

Tell GECOM to count

One reee-jan at a time

One reee-jan at a time, sweet Claw-dett

That’s all we are asking from you

Just demand of GECOM today

To do what they have to do

The observers are gone, sweet Claw-dett

And COVID is here,

Help Guyana today,

Tell GECOM to stay

And count one reee-jan at a time

Talk half and demand from sweet Claw-dett to have the recount stream online and count one reee-jan at a time.