At one time, dem boys use to know when is 7am. On de stroke of 7am, GBC use to kick off de radio with a very beautiful and touching song. The world has come to love it.
It begin like this:
One day at a time, Sweet Jesus
That’s all am asking of you,
Just give me the strength
to do everyday
What I have to do.
Remember it?
Well, dem boys have a GECOM version of that song…
here it goes:
One reee-jan at a time, sweet Claw-dett
That’s all we’re asking of you…
Just give we de strength to seeee everyday
What we have to seeee
Fifty days have gone, sweet Claw-dett,
And we don’t need another fifty more
So help us today, live stream de recount
One day at a time.
You’ re only human,
You’re just a woman
Help us believe
In what we could be
And all that we are
Show us de right way
We have to folloooooow,
For Guyana’s sake
Tell GECOM to take
One reee-jan at a time,
One reee-jan at a time, sweet Claw-dett
That’s all we are asking from you,
Just give dem de wisdom
To do today What has to be done.
Mingo is gone, sweet Claw-dett
And Lolofield may be next
Help Guyana today,
Tell GECOM to count
One reee-jan at a time,
Do you remember,
When you walked among judges,
Well Claw-dett, you know,
If you’re looking outside,
It’s worse now than then
Cheating and stealing,
Rigging and thieving
So for our sake,
Tell GECOM to count
One reee-jan at a time
One reee-jan at a time, sweet Claw-dett
That’s all we are asking from you
Just demand of GECOM today
To do what they have to do
The observers are gone, sweet Claw-dett
And COVID is here,
Help Guyana today,
Tell GECOM to stay
And count one reee-jan at a time
Talk half and demand from sweet Claw-dett to have the recount stream online and count one reee-jan at a time.
