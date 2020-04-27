Making life easier during COVID-19 lockdown…E-Networks increasing internet speed, reducing price

Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
In light of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), E-Networks, the country’s largest Cable TV service provider, announced on Saturday that it will be reducing prices.
The company explained that this is for its wireless TV. It will also be increasing the speed of its internet services, so as to ease the financial stress for some citizens who are finding it difficult during this time to maintain themselves and household.
As of May 1, 2020, the monthly fees for the DreamTV Wireless service, its most popular TV service, will be reduced by 10%.
While the price for the wireless internet service will not be reduced, the company said it will increase the speed by 20 times.
E-Networks have been providing internet services in Guyana for over a decade now.
The increase of the speed is made possible by the upgrade the company made earlier this year to the OnFiber residential packages.
That package was increased to 250 Mbps while at the same price.
There is a partial countrywide lockdown with borders and schools closed as part of the country’s fight against the pandemic.
More people are working and students studying from home. The company said that it recognized the importance to deliver adequate internet and content to its customers.
E-Networks, in expressing its commitment to its customers, also highlighted the various options available to keep customers online, such as telephone and WhatsApp support; online account management through its E-Care app (available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store); and bill payment through online banking with Scotiabank, Demerara Bank, Republic Bank, and Citizens Bank.
