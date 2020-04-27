High-end TVs, stereos stolen by burglars from Lombard Street store

Christine’s Variety Store, located at Lot 23 Lombard Street, Georgetown, has suffered millions of dollars in losses after a break-in last week Sunday.

The burglars escaped with $12M worth of cash and items. The break-in reportedly occurred at around 10:00 pm on April 19th.

The owners of the store only discovered the property had been breached 24 hours later. Christine Barclay, one of the owners, told Kaieteur News that the store was closed for a couple days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“When we decided to open on Monday, we met the place ransacked and items gone.”She said that the missing items included high-end television and stereo sets, toy cars and motorcycles.

The police were immediately called in and an investigation ensued.

“The police ran a check of the building and the surroundings. We even provided footage from security cameras. We average that the bandits took about four hours to remove what they wanted.”

However, one week has passed but there has been no definitive word from the police as it relates to who committed the crime. The businesswoman noted, nonetheless, that the police have been helpful in solving their case.“We learnt recently of one person who had toy motorcycles from the store has been caught by the police. We are hoping that they will be able to find something solid soon because at this time, it’s difficult to suffer such loss because we are not able to conduct business as usual due to the restrictions over the virus.”

The owner said that this is the second break-in the store suffered in five years.