Guyana thanks China for COVID-19 assistance

As China continues to grapple with the fallouts of COVID-19 pandemic which started from Wuhan, Guyana is thanking that country for help that is coming.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Minister Karen Cummings, recently thanked Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China, Cui Jianchun, for his country’s commitment to Guyanese for the tangible assistance his country provided to Guyana as it prepared to address the COVID19 pandemic.

“Moreover, Dr. Cummings relayed to the Chinese Ambassador that President David Granger and the Government of Guyana were very mindful of the decades long friendship between the two States. Furthermore, she emphasized that the relationship was based on shared values and a common vision for the prosperity of the citizens of both countries.”

China would have been under pressure globally after it was established that the virus started in Wuhan, a capital of Central China’s Hubei province.

More than 2.8M persons have been infected with just under 200,000 deaths worldwide from the virus.

Guyana has recorded eight deaths with more than 70 cases. The country’s borders and airports have been closed with a curfew in place and restrictions on the opening of businesses.

There is desperation growing among citizens with poor families appealing for help.

According to the Ministry, Dr. Cummings recalled that over almost five decades, the two states had maintained and strengthened a vibrant and mutually beneficial partnership through cooperation in a number of areas as well as during high level visits culminating in that of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, His Excellency Wang Yi, to Guyana on 21 and 22 September 2018.

“Also, Guyana benefitted from projects such as the Rehabilitation of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and the extension of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, among others.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cummings assured the Chinese Ambassador that Guyana would continue to work towards further strengthening the deep rooted and robust relations that existed between the two states.”

In turn, Ambassador Cui Jianchun committed to continuing to build on the cordial relationship the two countries had been enjoying so far.

This year, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and The People’s Republic of China will celebrate 48 years of diplomatic relations on 21 June.