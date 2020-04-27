Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana thanks China for COVID-19 assistance

Apr 27, 2020 News 0

As China continues to grapple with the fallouts of COVID-19 pandemic which started from Wuhan, Guyana is thanking that country for help that is coming.

We thank you for the help: Minister Karen Cummings with Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun in this file photo.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Minister Karen Cummings, recently thanked Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China, Cui Jianchun, for his country’s commitment to Guyanese for the tangible assistance his country provided to Guyana as it prepared to address the COVID19 pandemic.
“Moreover, Dr. Cummings relayed to the Chinese Ambassador that President David Granger and the Government of Guyana were very mindful of the decades long friendship between the two States. Furthermore, she emphasized that the relationship was based on shared values and a common vision for the prosperity of the citizens of both countries.”
China would have been under pressure globally after it was established that the virus started in Wuhan, a capital of Central China’s Hubei province.
More than 2.8M persons have been infected with just under 200,000 deaths worldwide from the virus.
Guyana has recorded eight deaths with more than 70 cases. The country’s borders and airports have been closed with a curfew in place and restrictions on the opening of businesses.
There is desperation growing among citizens with poor families appealing for help.
According to the Ministry, Dr. Cummings recalled that over almost five decades, the two states had maintained and strengthened a vibrant and mutually beneficial partnership through cooperation in a number of areas as well as during high level visits culminating in that of State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, His Excellency Wang Yi, to Guyana on 21 and 22 September 2018.
“Also, Guyana benefitted from projects such as the Rehabilitation of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and the extension of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, among others.
Meanwhile, Dr. Cummings assured the Chinese Ambassador that Guyana would continue to work towards further strengthening the deep rooted and robust relations that existed between the two states.”
In turn, Ambassador Cui Jianchun committed to continuing to build on the cordial relationship the two countries had been enjoying so far.
This year, the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and The People’s Republic of China will celebrate 48 years of diplomatic relations on 21 June.

More in this category

Sports

Hundreds benefit from BCB/RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams Covid-19 Food Hampers

Hundreds benefit from BCB/RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams Covid-19 Food...

Apr 27, 2020

The Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster joined hands with the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to assist hundreds of families with...
Read More
Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted with COVID-19 hampers

Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted...

Apr 27, 2020

iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under way-exciting matches expected

iBET Supreme FIFA 20 League of Champions under...

Apr 27, 2020

“The game is fun in both countries,” says Leonard Harprashad

“The game is fun in both countries,” says...

Apr 27, 2020

Race of Champions round 2 postponed

Race of Champions round 2 postponed

Apr 27, 2020

What cricket means to West Indies (Part X1) Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed 28th WI captain

What cricket means to West Indies (Part X1)...

Apr 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019