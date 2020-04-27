Former Guyana youth cricketer Ramnauth delighted with COVID-19 hampers

After the distribution of seventy Food hampers completed at three villages on the Essequibo Coast during this unprecedented time with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, former Guyana youth cricketer Devon Ramnauth has expressed great delight.

Ramnauth, who is currently residing in Canada, stated that he came up with the initiative recently and without hesitation decided to make an impact with the hampers via his Community Outreach.He related that the support for the initiative was overwhelming and is very indebted to all those who would have contributed to make this venture a reality.

On the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, no cases were reported but people understandably vigilant and adhering to the restrictions of help curbing the spread of this deadly virus.

Ramnauth, a solid right-handed batsman, mentioned that he is expecting other corporate entities and even individuals to take up such initiatives to assist with the basic necessities of life.

“I [am] extremely happy to make a contribution towards the society at this time of uncertainty; I am also delighted to have welcomed all those people who have shown their generosity and I ask others to come forward to help at this time,” Ramnauth who hails from Huist’ Dieren, Essequibo Coast, declared.

Ramnauth, a teacher by profession, started his cricketing career on the Coast and made excellent progress with his talent as he went on to represent Guyana at both the Under-15 and 19 levels.

Apart from his village that benefited, the two other villages were Middlesex and Pomona along with its Housing Scheme.

In addition, Ramnauth also set up a Suicide Prevention Campaign in the Region as well and now with this Community Outreach, he is very zealous and enthusiastic of keeping up both of them. Among some of the donors were, former Guyana youth cricketers as well: Rovendra Mandolall and Fazil Ghani.