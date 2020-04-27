Fmr. Chancellor, Keith Massiah SC, dies

Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Keith Massiah SC has died.
Yesterday, the Ministry of the Presidency in a statement said that President David Granger is saddened at the passing of Massiah, 93.
He died on Friday at a city hospital following a period of illness.
He served as the Chancellor of Judiciary from 1984–1988.
“President Granger expresses heartfelt sympathy to Mr. Massiah’s wife, Mrs. Maureen Massiah, OR, his three children, three grandchildren, other relatives and friends.”
He was on the Committee for the Defence of the Constitution with Rex McKay SC; Miles Fitzpatrick SC; Nigel Hughes and Stephen Fraser SC.
The tributes were flowing for Massiah, who as a former Queens College student, served as an Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.
He married Bishops’ alumna Reverend Dr. Maureen Massiah, C.C.H.
